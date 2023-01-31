I’d like to start a petition with the NFL to ban Tony Romo from the announcers. He’s not announcing the game, he’s trying to coach the game and giving away secrets on both sides. I don’t like him. I’d like to see take him completely taken off the air. He’s not fair.
Just the victim
As much as we do not like Hunter Biden, he has been a victim of Joe, his father.
Get on it fast
You know, putting aside the petty scandals and corruption and classified documents, the American people face a real catastrophe in this nation that the Department of Justice and the FBI and the IRS need to look into. People are renting out chickens. I mean, they’re bootlegging the eggs. We can’t have this going on in this nation. They need to get on this fast.
Not a very
good idea
Washington has been raiding the Social Security trust fund for decades. There should be a trillion dollar surplus in there. And now all this talk about cutting Social Security. I don’t think that’s a very good idea, Republicans.
Doesn’t sound too bad
People go ballistic if you mention defunding the police, but it doesn’t sound too bad right now.
War in Ukraine
I see where Ukraine is wanting some of our F-16’s and long-range missiles. Why don’t we just give them all of our stockpile?
Don’t think
he gets it
In the American Legion magazine article about the freedom dream, it was about those Marines that guarded a treasure trove of U.S. history. And the very last sentence of this story is: none ever forgot it or its mission. Freedom is everybody’s job. Somebody needs to tell that to Donald J Trump, because I don’t think he gets it.
Disappointed
in Best Buy
I’m so disappointed that Best Buy is leaving St. Joe. They have been a wonderful source of technological information for many years. And we will sorely miss the Geek Squad as well as the well-informed salespeople.
