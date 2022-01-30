Thank an officer
I notice in the paper every time I read it, I see a police officer has been shot in the line of duty. I think everyone when they see an officer should thank him for the work he does. It takes a lot to go out there and face someone who may have a gun and could end your life that day.
Good vibes
What’s the overall record and playoff record for the Kansas City Chiefs since they moved the training camp to St. Joe?
Editor’s note: Since 2010, the Chiefs are 10-8 in the postseason, counting the two Super Bowls. This page was produced prior to Sunday’s game against the Bengals, so it doesn’t include that outcome. The regular-season record since 2010 is 122-71.
By the busload
Seeing the release of busloads of illegal immigrants into our country during a global pandemic is infuriating. American taxpayers will be funding this unlawful policy for years to come. If this migration agenda continues, it’s going to destabilize our country and put our national security in jeopardy. The Biden administration has failed us.
Positive message
I would like to say thank you to Colony House for the big banners they put out. They are so positive; they say things like “Thank you, veterans” and “Welcome Kansas City Chiefs.” I think they are doing a good job.
Party of one
The problem with the Democrat Party these days is that they think America should speak in one voice, and that voice is the Democrat party’s voice.
