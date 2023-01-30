You know it’s awful what happened in Memphis and these police officers are going to go to prison for this, and rightly so, because if you do the crime, you do the time. And it shouldn’t matter whether you’re a police officer or a politician. It should be across the board, whether you’re a citizen or a high-ranking official or anyone else in this nation. You do the crime, you do the time. And these young people have learned, well, we’re minors. We won’t have to be punished. No, if you’re old enough to commit a crime, you’re old enough to do the time. And it needs to be across the board for everyone in this nation.
Where does the trail end?
Yes, this has to do with the classified documents that Trump had, and Biden had and Pence now has. When are we going to hear if Obama had some? Or even Bill Clinton? We know Hillary allegedly had some on her computer. I mean, how far does this go back? Is Al Gore going to have some? How about the Bush’s? I mean, where does the trail end? Got to end somewhere.
Stirring up trouble
How in the world can Trump run for president again when he has all these charges waiting to be put on him? He’s going to be charged somewhere whether it’s going to be New York or Georgia because that’s what he is. He’s a criminal and always has been. Always stirring up trouble.
Reservations only
Are the Republicans going to investigate Mike Pence, or are their investigations on the reserve for Democrats?
House of Shame
That call on the Republican House controlled The House of Pain. I’ll add one more to it. And it should be called the House of Shame. You Republicans, if you’re a really true Republican, you’ve got to be ashamed of these people. Personally, I’m not one, and I’m not ever going to be one. I’m pro union, which means or should mean I’m Democrat. Nobody has done more with the working class than the Democratic Party. As each of you Republicans know that too. You won’t admit it, but you know it’s true.
No part of it
I was just listening to some of these right wing Christians. If being a Christian is what the Republican Party is wanting to be or is, I want no part of it.
It’s obvious. No doubt about it. We have an area filled with the lowest IQ’s.
