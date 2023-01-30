This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_itsyourcall.jpg

You do the crime, you do the time

You know it’s awful what happened in Memphis and these police officers are going to go to prison for this, and rightly so, because if you do the crime, you do the time. And it shouldn’t matter whether you’re a police officer or a politician. It should be across the board, whether you’re a citizen or a high-ranking official or anyone else in this nation. You do the crime, you do the time. And these young people have learned, well, we’re minors. We won’t have to be punished. No, if you’re old enough to commit a crime, you’re old enough to do the time. And it needs to be across the board for everyone in this nation.

Tags

(1) comment

Munchkin3

It’s obvious. No doubt about it. We have an area filled with the lowest IQ’s.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.