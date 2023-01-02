There is a small section of our community that seems to be drawn to dismantling our structure. We all know their names. And when their names are mentioned, everyone in the room cringes. When everyone brings their hammers to build, they bring their hammers also. But not to build, but to demolish what is being built. We will never move forward until our community stops paying more attention to the bullies and class clowns than the leadership we elected to serve. God bless the SJSD Board of Education.
A real saint
All roads of corruption lead to Trump. Imagine that, huh? Guys, what he is, man? That dude makes Al Capone look like a saint.
Resolution
My New Year’s resolution: More positive comments and actions that uplift rather than tear down. I guess I won’t be spending much time on this forum.
Embarrassing
History will judge harshly those Republicans who stuck by Trump after he tried to overthrow an election and a foundation of democracy, but they abandoned him when he became an albatross to other GOP candidates in the midterm election. It says a lot about their priorities.
I can’t wait
I’m 80 years old and now I’ve got to wait all day because mail don’t get here at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, sometimes not, to read the paper.
He kept his word
It’s looks like Trump ran the country exactly like he ran his business empire. Isn’t that what business executives turned politicians always promise?
Faked out
Foul on Trump. Just got a laugh. No fouls on Trump found so far. After six years of trying to find them and create them. Fake Russia collusion. Fake impeachments. Fake everything. It’s all being proven. It’s all proven that everything has been fake. All these accusations and charges against Trump there. He’s still walking the free man because there’s nothing that they can tie to him because there was nothing there. But on the other hand, if you took all them charges the same accusations and put them against Democrats, there is truth there.
