You can’t handle it
I just seen on FOX 26 where people are coming into St. Joe and saying, “Wow, this is such a beautiful city, I wanna spend time here.” If that’s the case, why is everyone in such a hurry to leave? I never heard of anyone coming to St. Joe and wanting to stay here. If it’s so great here, why is anybody wanting to get up and leave? Why did we lose a thousand people? Why is our youth leaving the area? Once they graduate college, they’re outta here. When is St. Joe gonna stop living on propaganda and tell the truth?
EDITOR’S NOTE: There were people who moved to St. Joseph and stayed here, but the 2020 Census shows that this number was smaller than the number of those who moved away from 2010 to 2020. But to say that it never happens is incorrect.
Falling down
Everybody says all this stuff about Donald Trump, but has it really changed much under Biden? He’s been in office a year, and I haven’t seen any changes. Now we’re running out of COVID-19 tests and all this other stuff. Our leadership, whether federal or local, are really failing us.
Seeking a plan
Did you notice that Joe Biden took a different tone with the American people when he announced he doesn’t really have a plan for COVID? Perhaps someone checked his poll numbers and found they were in the low 40s. And that was last week; it could be worse now.
Power line
The Grain Belt powerline will destroy Missouri and Buchanan County. Why in the world has our Buchanan County Commissioners maintained a neutral position? Unbelievable.
Common sense
Profit Taking: You need to take a look at what Joe Biden has done to this country. He’s caused all the hikes in prices and everything else. That’s Biden and the Democratic Party, you can thank them. No one is trying to rip you off by raising prices — they have to do it to stay in business because everything costs them more. It’s common sense.
A real tragedy
State Rep. VanSchoiack and State Attorney General Schmitt continue to be very vocal about what they call the “madness” of vaccine mandates. We all know the low vaccination rate in St. Joseph leads to the tragedy of preventable hospitalizations and death in our community.
