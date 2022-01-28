Question of rights
These people not wearing masks and passing this virus on, are they not violating our human rights? If the mask violates their rights, where are the rights for the people who are vaccinated and wearing our masks?
A team sport
Way too much emphasis is placed on Patrick Mahomes. It takes a team to win a football game. In an article, it says he threw all these passes but someone had to catch them and make the runs. It is the whole team, not just Patrick Mahomes.
Protect your own
How in the world does Joe Biden expect to protect Ukraine and their territory when he can’t even protect his own in the United States? The man is incompetent.
Not so commanding
A minor incursion? For the sake of world peace, let’s not have Joe Biden do any more press conferences. The last two world wars started in Eastern Europe, you know.
Hot mic
I remember Trump having trouble with the media, but I don’t remember him ever calling one of them “a stupid SOB” like Biden did to Peter Doocy. Trump called them “fake news,” which they were. But to get on national television and call a reporter an SOB — that is so unworthy of a president of the United States of America. He should be ashamed and he should apologize.
A figurehead
To the person who is concerned about the director of CAP being mayor, you obviously have not read our City Charter. The mayor has two primary duties: One is to preside at City Council meetings, and the other is to perform ceremonial duties. It is not a full-time job. They do not run the city government. That’s the job of the city manager.
A new GRIT
Seeing promos on TV regarding the GRIT Center, I would like to open up thoughts of your readers on the Muchenberger Center. As a child, it was everything to so many. I am 78, so it’s been awhile but if GRIT can be to this generation what Muchenberger was to mine and so many others, what a great blessing.
Masks on or off?
Someone said the city should have another mask mandate, and I just wanted to ask, why?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.