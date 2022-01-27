Price of admission
I see the Chamber of Commerce is holding a meeting out there at Stoney Creek, charging people to see the mayoral candidates. Why are we downplaying the people who can’t afford to go to things like that? This is not a who’s who town.
Editor’s note: It’s going to be $15 for anyone who attends, regardless of Chamber membership. You can watch for free at 7:45 a.m. on the News-Press NOW Channel, 26.3 over the air or Channel 3 on Suddenlink. It also will be shown on the Chamber Facebook page.
Drip, drip
In August 2021, the price of the postage stamp increased and it is scheduled to do so again in July 2022. Wouldn’t it be great if some of these dollars were spent on postal truck maintenance? Our neighborhood has oil slicks.
No blank check
City Council, please do not allocate $200,000 to a company when you do not really know what they do or whose financers and organizers are anonymous. This is a no-brainer. Just like giving $25,000 a month so a company can bring in big-name stars to the Krug Park Bowl. A feasibility study showed it would not work. Most citizens could have told you that free of charge.
Biden’s turn
Looks like old Joe is going to get to appoint a Supreme Court judge.
Value of the vaccine
We are told that vaccinations, boosters and masks work. Israel is now setting new records for the amount of new cases, even though they are 90% vaccinated and 80% boosted. Now tell me these work again?
Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death; they may not be as effective in preventing asymptomatic infection. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that the 14% of unvaccinated adults in that country account for 45% of serious COVID cases and all of the cases of patients on breathing machines.
Biden’s bias
Biden just gave another blatant example of the racism practiced by the Democratic Party. Breyer announced his retirement, and Biden immediately said his pick would only be a Black woman. No consideration for even Asian or Hispanic women. No Black men. Forget a white man or woman. To heck with any merit or qualifications. The only requirement is to be a Black woman.
