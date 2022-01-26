Back on
A special thank you to the Light & Power people who came out on a very cold night up to the Flintstone area to restore our power. It is very much appreciated.
Editor’s note: The company is called Evergy now.
Big promises
I watched an ad from John Josendale running for mayor. He had on there he’s going to fix criminals and fix the streets and all this other stuff. But I just have one big question: Where is he going to get the money for all this? Because I don’t think he can, without raising taxes.
City buses
In regard to the school bus driver shortage, maybe the public transportation of the buses could help out. They’re bus drivers and it doesn’t look like those buses are ever really full. Maybe that’s an answer to help for a short-term solution to help with the bus driver shortage for the kids to get to school.
Editor’s note: In 2019, the legislature considered a bill that would have allowed school districts to contract with municipalities for student transportation services. The measure did not pass.
Food and people
I saw the United States food banks are scrambling for volunteers. Well, I go to the Rock Church and we have plenty of volunteers but we don’t have enough food. We have about 500 families we serve every second Friday, and there’s not enough food. We have volunteers, just bring more food. We have a lot of people.
Super games
We just had the best weekend of divisional playoffs that I have ever seen in my life. Three of them ended in three points or less, and then overtime with the Chiefs where Mahomes threw the touchdown. Anything can happen in a ball game. Good going, Mahomes and Chiefs. We’ll see you in the Super Bowl.
Recurring problems
Another formation of a committee to seek public input by the St. Joe school district. Seems this has been going on for years and yet the same issues remain. Absenteeism, low test scores and drop-out rates are the core problems. A little hint: The dysfunctional parents aren’t going to attend those meetings.
Trashy town
I’m calling about the candidates that say they are going to “clean up” the town. Well, they better start with the panhandlers. With all of them standing on the corners begging, it makes our town look trashy.
