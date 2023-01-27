Your news story on transitioning Mark Twain to a preschool contained a complaint that there was not enough community input. There was opportunity. That’s what Vision Forward was about. I attended all the meetings, but unfortunately not nearly enough. Other parents did. Lake Contrary is the district’s current preschool. There was consistent input on the need for a second one in the north area. The district was listening and there was a venue for input.
Sad to see
It’s very disheartening when people base their hate on the color of someone’s skin. The Bible talks about the devil and how when he moves, he shimmers like a rainbow. You can’t pick a color out, you know. The fact is evil doesn’t have no one color. It’s everywhere. And until people understand that to judge a man, you have to look into his heart, not on the outside of his body, but in his soul. Maybe we could get along a little better if they just knew that.
Look into it
I was wondering if someone would look into the lack of heating in some of the schools this week. At Robidoux, it’s been three or four days with half the building being heated and then today there’s no heat in any of the building. Please look into it.
Try being the victim
It’s easy if you’re an outlaw and go around committing crimes, and if you get caught, you just hire an attorney to get your charges dropped or reduced. But try being a victim of these crimes, such as being assaulted by three men that left you with serious injuries. And in my case, a permanent injury. Seems we don’t have any attorneys that will fight for victims of crimes.
Do your job
I am tired of all the names that the Democrats are calling anybody that disagrees with them. Republicans, they call deplorable. Now Democrats are calling them terrorists. Why don’t you get off your high horse and start doing your job rather than demonizing everybody that disagrees with you?
California wealth tax
California Democrats are proposing a new wealth tax that would follow residents when they leave the state. What kind of deal is this and is it legal?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.