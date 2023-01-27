This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_itsyourcall.jpg

The district was listening

Your news story on transitioning Mark Twain to a preschool contained a complaint that there was not enough community input. There was opportunity. That’s what Vision Forward was about. I attended all the meetings, but unfortunately not nearly enough. Other parents did. Lake Contrary is the district’s current preschool. There was consistent input on the need for a second one in the north area. The district was listening and there was a venue for input.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.