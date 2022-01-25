What is wrong?
What has happened to parenting in this country? This disease is going around killing kids, making them deathly sick, and parents are saying “I’ll sue the school if my kid has to wear a mask.” What is wrong with people? I was watching “The View” and these parents talk about how they have to get counseling and advice on how to spend time with their children. You have got to be kidding me.
Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website, said there have been nearly 2 million cases of COVID-19 in the 5-to-11 age group during the pandemic. As of mid-October 2021, children ages 5 through 11 years have experienced more than 8,300 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and nearly 100 deaths from COVID-19, according to the CDC.
A free ride
Truckers now have to show proof of COVID shots to enter the U.S. These men and women have been driving since the pandemic began, trying to keep the supply chain and stores open in our country. But illegal immigrants don’t need proof. They get a free ride. What are Biden and DHS Secretary Mayorkas trying to do to this country?
Wrestling results
Would you please start putting in the wrestling scores from the high schools? It’s getting close to district time and state time. They’ve always put it in in the past. I’d appreciate it. There’s other sports besides basketball and football.
Pinged
I have a tendency not to put too much faith in any kind of political poll, but when a predominantly Republican area like St. Joseph and Buchanan County say in a Ping poll that 51% of us believe Biden is getting a passing grade for his first year, I know something is really off.
Salary question
Following The Weekender stories about Harry Roberts and Whitney Lanning, would the News-Press please print the salaries of these two positions? I’m especially concerned with Lanning. I imagine she is a full-time employee, so I don’t understand how she could also be the mayor and still have time for her job.
Editor’s note: According to IRS data for nonprofits, Community Action Partnership reported Lanning’s salary as $94,000 in 2020. We are unsure about the salary for Roberts, but his predecessor as Missouri military advocate was paid $110,000 a year.
