Feeding children
I find it rather humorous that the school district claims to have distributed 1,300 meals. I know for a fact that each kid gets three meals, so divide that by three and see if it was really worth the district’s time and money they paid the employees to be there.
Editor’s note: The story made it clear that food service staff volunteered their time because they thought it was important that children don’t go hungry.
Apples and oranges
I have a question for you, Biden. I do not understand why you’re going to get us in a war with Russia over Ukraine when you won’t lift a finger to stop the illegals coming across our border. Instead, you invite them and you help them come in, you spread them all across the country and you give them money. What is going on here? Wake up before it’s too late, America.
Poking the bear
I wish Biden would quit poking the bear. The bear bites back, as we all know. And it will be our children, our sons and daughters who go over there to fight and die. Leave Russia alone. None of that is any of our business. And guess what? We’ll get to pay billions of dollars for Biden’s little escapades.
Watching it all
As I watch the expanding madness in Washington, D.C., unwind on the news, including the reckless expansion of the federal deficit, the lawless open southern border, the mindless desire to pack the Supreme Court, the discussion of making the District of Columbia a state, all being sullied for one-sided political gain. I wonder if we are watching the impending death of common sense, or the death of our democracy. Or both.
COVID chaos
There were millions of Americans who lost their jobs because of government COVID mandates that shut down many small businesses, manufacturers and restaurants, and now they are all finally going back to work. Now here comes Joe Biden claiming that he is creating new jobs. No, Joe. Those are not new jobs. Those are the jobs these people had before you shut them down.
Editor’s note: Many of those stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns first began in the spring of 2020, when Donald Trump was still president. Most were implemented at the state and local levels.
Time and effort
About that lady wanting to be mayor and director of CAP: Isn’t that kind of overreaching? Isn’t that a power grab? How is she supposed to do both? When you are mayor of a city, that takes 100% of your time. You should be focused on nothing but your job and doing it properly.
