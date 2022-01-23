The claw
I have several cat scratches on my arm that bear a striking resemblance to the new Savannah Savages logo. You are all free to come by and look at it for inspiration prior to a big game.
Brick by brick
St. Joseph has a history of completing major construction projects in rapid time. It took just 11 months to build the massive Union Depot, nine months to complete the Corby Building and just 10 weeks to build City Stadium (now Welch). Any guess what the final project time will be on Corby Pond?
What’s a breakthrough?
There’s 200 million people vaccinated. But the cases we’re having now are breakthrough cases. When I think of breakthrough, I think of one in a million, one in two million, but we have the most cases now that we’ve had the entire pandemic. I don’t know if that’s considered “breakthrough” or not.
Cut our losses
How many times are we going to “appoint a receiver” to “implement required remedial actions” for the defendants? This company and its owners have cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in building demolitions and chemical cleanup. When are we going to cut our losses and shut them down?
Take a stand
I’d like to know how the City Council candidates and the mayoral candidates feel about HPI and Garvey. I’m curious to see if any of them are buddies with Garvey.
Kicking and screaming
The White House keeps bragging on Biden’s ability to pass the infrastructure bill, but if I remember correctly, they had to be dragged to the table kicking and screaming that they would not fix the potholes and everything else unless they got their Build Back Better plan. So yes, they managed to pass that, but they didn’t want to.
Mask mandate
The COVID cases keep going up. When is the mayor going to make a mask mandate again? It wouldn’t hurt for a couple of months.
Party before people
Can anybody explain why the people who are running for City Council and mayor in St. Joseph won’t put their political party in the newspaper? People would vote accordingly if they did.
Editor’s note: Municipal races are officially non-partisan, so candidates don’t run on a Republican or Democratic ticket.
Possible conflicts
Some of the City Council candidates say they want to develop the riverfront — which I am all for — but they want to develop the northern section of the riverfront. My question is do any of the City Council members own property up there? I am just curious. Wouldn’t that be a conflict of interest?
