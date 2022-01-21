Insulting
I would be furious that my president and vice president assume that I am too stupid to register to vote or get a driver’s license. This administration is just insulting.
Home from school
It appears that Rick Gilmore and other school board members know more about COVID than the scientists. Please put the masks back on and encourage vaccinations if you can’t mandate shots. Parents, enjoy having your kids at home instead of in school.
More on candidates
Please inform voters with printed profile of candidates for mayor, judge and City Council in The Weekender Jan. 22. Thanks.
Editor’s note: Bios on some candidates will run prior to the primary election in February and then for others in April. Stories on local candidates have been published every Thursday for the last six weeks.
Better candidate
I liked Joe Biden a lot better when he was a candidate for president. Then he was more willing to fix everything, not mess everything up.
Helping the Taliban
So the UN is screaming that we need to step up donations to the Afghan people. The Taliban are not stupid. They will let their people starve to death knowing that aid will come to their rescue, and who do you think will get that aid? The food, the blankets, the medicine? Not the people of Afghanistan. The Taliban. When are people going to wake up?
Bad dream?
I think I must have overslept. I hear them talking about a possible Trump vs. Hillary campaign for president.
In the basement
I’m just a little curious if President Biden’s poll numbers would have been better if they never let him out of the basement where he was campaigning.
Always Tom
Boy, these quarterbacks never get enough money. Patrick Mahomes is in the hamburger business. Tom Brady is now selling clothes with his name on them, of course. The greed never stops. Tom just can’t let Patrick win at anything.
Who won?
Can you please print more information on city and local basketball teams? And maybe start putting box scores in again? Thank you.
