Only crickets
I can’t help but remember when Nancy Pelosi was screaming at the top of her lungs about how Trump wasn’t competent to be president, that he was mentally unstable. I don’t hear her saying a word right now about her commander in chief.
Prayers for Ukraine
I said a prayer for the people of Ukraine last night. I feel so sorry for them. They’ve got Russia on one side, and the western world on the other, dithering back and forth about what the fate of Ukraine is going to be. What about the Ukrainian people? No one seems to want to know what they think. No one seems to care about their position. How would you like to be in the middle of two major powers deciding your fate?
Rumors of war
Hearing a lot about Russia and Ukraine and what President Biden will do. People should watch the old movie “Wag the Dog.” It’s got Joe Biden written all over it. He’s going to get us into a conflict with Russia.
Homeless idea
Here’s an idea, since you don’t want to bring it up. Washington School is still standing over there on Sixth Street. Get the homeless off the streets, start repairing that school, put a roof on it, and let them have their own little apartments up there. That way when a crime occurs, we can just go to Washington School and they’ll probably be there.
Clarifying Trump
Trump did not say all states and cities are denying white people the vaccine. Some states and cities are saying minorities will be put in front of whites to get the vaccine. New York, Chicago, and California are just a few. It is normally the Democratic controlled states and cities that are doing this.
Editor’s note: In at least one state, it’s not the vaccine as much as antibody treatments, which are in shorter supply. The New York governor’s directive stated, “Non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as longstanding systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.”
Lawsuit frenzy
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing every school district in the state. How much longer do we have to put up with this craziness?
Voting restrictions
I’ll tell you why voting restrictions are more restrictive in blue states than red states: It’s about competition. There is no competition in the blue states, therefore there is no need to open up the polls to anyone else.
Investigate Biden
Will someone ever investigate Biden and his family? Don’t you think it’s time someone investigated the president we have in office right now?
