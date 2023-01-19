I would like for the News-Press to find out just how much money is in the Social Security trust fund. With Congress raising it every year, there’s probably nothing left but IOU’s. I would like to know if our Social Security is safe. It scares me to even think about Congress and Washington messing with Social Security checks.
A new consequence
The new state law criminalizing unauthorized camping is just going to shift the jails as the new alternative.
Not enough
The newspaper showed St. Joseph playing a $15 an hour wage for firemen. That’s ridiculous. We’re paying those people to save our lives for $15 an hour.
GOP is lost
We have one GOP committee member who wants to bring some normalcy back to the party and the committee votes for the Trump craziness and ousts him. The GOP is truly lost and will suffer for years as more and more defect.
Let me get this straight
Let me see if I can get this straight in my mind, which remains a question under this administration, but as I understand it, the question is coming up. Can Biden be disciplined or impeached for a crime while he’s in office? That’s what the Democrats are now saying. But it wasn’t very long ago that Pelosi was saying that no one, absolutely no one, including the President, is above the law now. Which is it? Come on America, let’s wake up.
Diverting attention
Isn’t amazing now that Joe’s got caught in the ringer with all these secret papers and mishandling of classified documents, he’s trying to divert attention away now by deciding he’s going to reimplement wearing a mask. What a farce. It was the last time. Let’s not go down that same road.
(1) comment
Take a closer look…..The Malthusian’s are causing thousands of extra deaths were day. Social Security won’t be funded because the working aged are dying off and most won’t live to draw it. It’s a mad world and the people keep lining,up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.