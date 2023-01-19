This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


I would like for the News-Press to find out just how much money is in the Social Security trust fund. With Congress raising it every year, there’s probably nothing left but IOU’s. I would like to know if our Social Security is safe. It scares me to even think about Congress and Washington messing with Social Security checks.

Munchkin3

Take a closer look…..The Malthusian’s are causing thousands of extra deaths were day. Social Security won’t be funded because the working aged are dying off and most won’t live to draw it. It’s a mad world and the people keep lining,up.

