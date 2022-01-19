Divided morality
To the lost soul calling in to slam Trump and Hawley, “cancel culture” is attempting to, and has to some extent changed our democracy for the worse. It has divided our morality.
Where is she?
Is Kamala Harris still alive? I haven’t seen anything about her lately. Someone might want to check.
Cradle to grave
In 1965, radicalized professors started turning our children against this country in universities and colleges all across the nation. Now those same radicals have moved down into elementary school. They will not be satisfied until they indoctrinate our children from cradle to grave.
Why work?
Why should I work? Good-hearted people will give me money to buy liquor and cigarettes. Why would I work?
Strings attached
In the past, Democrats have been known to say “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” It was the Democrats who defunded the police, screamed about it for over a year. And then the crime rate goes up and up, and Democratic prosecuting attorney generals refuse to prosecute people. Now the mayor of Chicago and probably other Democrats are calling on the federal government for help. And I bet they are receiving money. But remember — when the government gives you money, there are strings attached. Look out, America, because we are quickly becoming a police state. We need to stop this madness.
Do the research
Whoopi Goldberg, I don’t believe James Carville would try to tell you how to act in a movie or TV show or even how to talk on “The View.” Please don’t tell him about political strategy. You know less about that than I do about athletics. So please do your research first.
Gullible public
I really don’t get how Joy Reid on MSNBC keeps her job. She gets to call everyone racists and sit there telling lies and everyone will believe her.
