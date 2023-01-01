George Santos, him and old Trump are two of a kind, aren’t they? They’re both compulsive liars. Trump lies about everything. Highest, baddest taxes. It’s called tax evasion, folks. He should be in federal prison for that, but he’s still running around free.
Out of control
Yeah, I was reading the paper this morning and It’s your call, where this gentlemen’s wife bought hairspray for $21 when she used to pay $8. Well, you know what shocked me was, I went to get a half gallon of skim milk and it was $6 and something.
Lots of lies
I’m always amazed at the callers who are always going on and on about Trump’s lies. Joe Biden tells whoppers. I mean, he doesn’t just misspeak, he tells absolute whoppers.
Act like a Congress
The problems at the southern border are not caused by President Biden, and there is nothing he can do until the Congress starts acting like a Congress and taking care of problems, including our own.
In danger
Is there any way possible for the citizens of this country to sue the so-called president that is supposedly protecting us? He is endangering all of us legal citizens. If there is a way, let’s just start it right now.
Rules for thee
This is how serious Biden and the Democrats think climate change is. He refused to stay in town to sign the bill, that trillion dollars omnibus bill, which is a joke in itself. And so what do they do? They send a plane down with that bill so he can sign it. There’s rules for thee, but not for me, Mr. President, is what you’re saying. You’re flaunting it that you don’t believe that climate change is any big thing. It’s just a way for you guys to get more money from the American people.
Right thing
I do not care what Donald Trump has done. He never ever tried to destroy our country. He was doing the right thing for our country. That is why they are trying so hard to destroy him. Are you people deaf and dumb?
