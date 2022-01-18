A big fall?
Every time I start thinking about our current president, an old nursery rhyme pops into my head. It’s called Humpty Dumpty. And even his beloved media cannot prop him up in the view of the general public right now.
Vote tally
I would like to see the News-Press publish how our Missouri congressmen and senators vote on important issues such as voting rights and other issues. It would be very helpful to the voters of Missouri.
Another whopper
Trump had a rally and he said whites are being denied the vaccine. When my wife and I went down there to get our shot and second shot and our booster — all white people there. I never seen one Asian person, one Black person. All white. And I know they didn’t tell the other ethnic and other race people not to show up.
Wake up
Remember when we got Obamacare? Well, the Republicans just hated that, so they formed the tea party. And the tea party is what helped Trump get in the White House. And now Trump is lying and people are saying they don’t want what the Democrats are trying to do with the Build Back Better laws and helping societies. But when they got Obamacare, then they didn’t want it to disappear. People better wake up and see what Trump is trying to do.
A shame
Hey, I have a great thing we can do for the kids’ schooling! Let’s send them to the football stadiums. Seems we can fill those without worrying about the virus, but we can’t put 20 kids in a classroom. What a shame.
School closings
I see the superintendent of the schools is getting what he wants. He’s shutting them down a little bit at a time, and he’s going to say “We don’t need all these schools. We just need one school.” Here we go again. You just wait and see.
Editor’s note: The district said the decision to close schools on Tuesday and Wednesday was due to the large number of staff sicknesses, not a school consolidation effort.
