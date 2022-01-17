Go with the flow
I notice the restaurants here in St. Joe are in drastic need of help. I went to an interview the other day and got a job at one. These owners of these restaurants don’t have time to be picky. If they need help, to get people in there, they’re just going to have to work with people. Some people can be in there early and some can’t. They need to just go with the flow.
With the elections coming up for City Council, I was wondering if the News-Press could say when they are having their next forums so we can go ask questions of the candidates that are running. And I may have missed it, so if you already have, my sincerest apology.
Dare to question
China’s president would call you an enemy of the state if you dare to disagree with. Putin would call you an enemy of the state if you dare to disagree with him. And now President Biden has called half of America enemies of the state because they dare to question him.
Necessary precautions
Two comments on vaccines. No. 1: They prevent the worst symptoms of the virus, especially those resulting in hospitalization or death. And No. 2: They prime the immune system to attack the virus before it has a chance to mutate into something more deadly that none of us are able to survive. Get vaccinated. And if you have already had the virus, take the precautions necessary to make sure you don’t get it again.
Police inaction
There was an article about ‘Police department notes decrease in crime.’ Maybe word has gotten around that if you call the police, nobody shows up; and if they do, they don’t take a report.
Election distrust
People keep calling in to call the last election the “Big Lie.” Six states stopped counting votes at 2 in the morning. That is a fact. Actuaries studied the numbers; the votes at that time and the votes two hours later could never happen, by statistics or number or any way imaginable. That is a fact. Just because the courts won’t hear a case does not mean it isn’t true. That is the day we lost our country, because we cannot trust an election anymore. And these are not opinions. These are facts.
An easy target
It’s an interesting fact of nature that when wolves are on the hunt, they seek out the weakest member of the herd to attack. Right now, America looks weak, and the ‘wolves’ are on the hunt. Is it any surprise that they would seek out the weakest member in the world to attack?
