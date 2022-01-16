School board concerns
I am calling about the article about the Savannah mascot. I am concerned that people are running for the school board just for the mascot. I would hope that people running for the school board would have the best interest of the students and the school district in mind instead of worrying about the mascot.
Let them pay it
About these student loans that people took out. They took them out, so let them pay them. I don’t think we should have to pay for their student loans. I didn’t get to send my kids to college because we had no way to send them. But these freeloaders out here, and that’s all they are, they knew what they were doing with they took those loans out and it’s not our place to put them through college.
A whole lot of nothing
Our “elite VP,” as you all want to call her, was giving an interview on NBC, and when he asked her something she said, “Well, it’s time for us to be doing what we’ve been doing, and that time is every day.” What have they been doing? Absolutely nothing. Neither of them are fit for the positions they hold in this country, and I am so sorry the stupid American people put them in charge.
Striking it down
Now that the Supreme Court has ruled against the OSHA mandate for testing and vaccinations, everyone can go ahead and get vaccinated now, because it’s no longer a mandate.
How many open seats?
The paper said there were nine people running for City Council at-large, but it didn’t say how many we are going to vote for. I’d like to know how many we are voting in. Thank you!
Loss of military equipment
After Biden left billions of dollars worth of military hardware behind in Afghanistan, I would like to know how those returning troops are coping with the loss of all their weaponry. Will they have to borrow equipment from other state-side divisions?
Biden’s hate speech
In Biden’s hate speech in Alabama, he demonized three people: George Wallace, who is the Democratic governor of Alabama; Bull Connor, who is the Democratic police chief in Birmingham, Alabama; and Jefferson Davis, former Democratic senator from Mississippi and president of the Confederacy. Biden continues to prove that he is a simpleton, so he probably did not know these people were members of his own party.
Not getting my business
I saw a couple weeks ago the Home Depot CEO, Bernie Marcus, donated a million dollars to the Eric Greitens campaign. How soon people forget. I will never step foot in a Home Depot again.
Editor’s note: The CEO of Home Depot is Craig Menear, since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.