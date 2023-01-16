This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


A big mistake

I was reading in the paper how Missouri wants to make it OK to turn left on a red light. I think this is a big mistake. I mean just in St. Joseph alone, we have such poor drivers. This is just going to cause more traffic accidents.

Munchkin3

Don’t forget. I don’t recall Hawley being anywhere near the capital building when ANTIFA broke in. I think it’s great that McCarthy is going to release the 14,000 hours of video that Pelosi refused to release. At last the public will know the truth.

