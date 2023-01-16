I was reading in the paper how Missouri wants to make it OK to turn left on a red light. I think this is a big mistake. I mean just in St. Joseph alone, we have such poor drivers. This is just going to cause more traffic accidents.
It’s not working
Response to the comments about the accidents at the downtown intersections. We all projected that when the city decided to take out the stop lights and put in stop signs, it would not work and we would have more accidents. Why don’t we put the stop lights back?
Out of control
What planet is St. Joe’s mayor on? When he says he sees an improvement in the brief time he’s been mayor, a small percentage of people voted for the police tax. And we still can’t hire enough policemen. Crime is out of control.
Dress code
I’m so glad that Brenda Shields is helping to dictate the appropriate attire for women in the General Assembly.
Sign of
the times
Yes, we are one of the many senior citizens in St. Joe who have supported the News-Press family for many years, who woke up each morning with their paper and a cup of coffee. That is no more now. It’s sad, but a sign of the times. The question is why will the paper not at least print survivors, dependents etc. in the obituary column of the folks that have passed away? Thank you.
Editor’s note: Full obituaries with a list of survivors and dependents will run each week in the Weekender.
Let it play out
I would like everybody to pause and take a deep breath. To my knowledge, no person has ever went to jail for innocently mishandling secret documents. The people who mishandled secret documents who went to prison were spies selling secrets to foreign agents and stuff like that. Let it play out.
Put your money where your mouth is
If Biden wants to put his money where his big mouth is, he’ll get rid of that gas guzzling Corvette and buy an EV.
Don’t forget
Let’s see where Josh Hawley thinks he’s going to get to the bottom of this deal with Biden and all the top secret stuff. He’s kind of calling the kettle black. We don’t want to forget he’s the guy that was holding up his fist during the insurrection. You Republicans that vote for him are fools.
Don’t forget. I don’t recall Hawley being anywhere near the capital building when ANTIFA broke in. I think it’s great that McCarthy is going to release the 14,000 hours of video that Pelosi refused to release. At last the public will know the truth.
