Cheaper to leave
It’s a sad case when a person boards up their house, locks up their doors, grabs their personal items and goes to live on the streets because it’s a lot easier living on the street than it is to maintain a house in St. Joseph. I just received a $150 gas bill and my gas hasn’t been turned on but two weeks. If it’s not the gas bills, it’s the sewer bills. I see why people are leaving this area. Because it’s a lot simpler than trying to live a decent life in St. Joe.
Halfway there
The comedian George Carlin once said to think of a person with average intelligence and then realize that half the people you meet are going to be dumber than that. I think about that when looking at vaccination rates in St. Joseph.
Follow the Ravens
Your sports department gives good coverage to Benedictine football in the fall, but I wish they’d take a closer look at the basketball team down there. Three of their starters come from St. Joseph. It would be nice to see a little publicity.
Live with it
The city of St. Joseph and the residents of the AT&T thing just need to let it go. Whenever they bought their houses or built their houses, they had a water tower in their backyard. Just let AT&T do what they want, they’re going to one way or another. They might as well just learn to live with it and have the radio tower put up.
About the candidates
Regarding the upcoming election for City Council at large, it would be nice if when you list the people who are running in the paper that you kind of get a little bit of a background, like what they’re doing now as far as a job or what kind of education they have. When you look these people up online, there’s nothing online about them. So it’s a little hard to vote for somebody when you can’t find any information about them.
Can’t turn away
The online version of It’s Your Call is like watching “The View.” Three crabby liberals and not one conservative worth his salt will get into the middle of it.
An upgrade
Oh yes, it’s so terrible to have a befuddled old man in charge of our country. It would be much better to have a delusional old man who can’t deal with the fact that he lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.