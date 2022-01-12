Leave Russia alone
I think Biden needs to get his nose out of what Russia’s doing. Leave them alone. If they’re not bothering us, don’t bother them. That’s the problem. We need to get him and Pelosi, Schumer, and Harris out of there. They have done nothing but bring our country down and we are the laughing stock of the world. We need somebody in there who knows what they are doing.
A different view
I wonder if the ladies on “The View” will be as critical of AOC about her traveling and catching COVID as they were with the Trump family. Hint: I wouldn’t hold my breath.
Patience
UPS and FedEx need to have a little more patience with old people and give them more than 15 seconds to get to the door after ringing the doorbell. Thank you.
Background check
Before we have our local primary elections, would it be possible for you to publish biographies of those running, including their arrest records and convictions? Especially if they involve weapons?
Downward trend
The sheriff claims that burglaries are down 30%. I have personal experience on how that number happens. A sheriff’s deputy responded to my house on a burglary call and refused to take a report because “the prosecutor won’t do anything.” That’s how you get burglary numbers down.
What the what?
Since when does the word “hero” not apply to males and females? Example, New York mayor Eric Adams referred to emergency response people as heroes and “she-roes.” I wonder if the mayor said this hoping it would catch the attention of feminists.
Editor’s note: Merriam-Webster defines “shero” as a woman who is regarded as a hero. The first known use of the word was in 1836. The word hero applies to both men and women and is more commonly used.
Sticker shock
I live in Stewartsville, and I read in the News-Press a couple of days ago that gas bills have doubled in St. Joe. Mine went from $132 last month to $307 this month. Thank you, Joe Biden. You sure are a big help. We got a little raise on Social Security, and the gas bill and extra cost of Medicare erased all of that, plus some.
Goodbye
I have tried to call the office of Rep. Shields and Sen. Luetkemeyer regarding constituent services. Their answering machine won’t even accept messages. Constituents often need services now rather than later.
