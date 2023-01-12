Supposedly Biden has spent millions of dollars on infrastructure. Why do we have such an antiquated system for our planes and airports? They say this was not a cyberattack, but how do they know? Buttigieg says he knows nothing about it. That shows what kind of people we have in these important places.
Lock him up
Now remember, when Trump led the coup against United States of America, he was still the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces for 14 more days. So, he should be put up in front of a military jury. He should be in the brig.
Hypocrites
There is such a double standard in this country. They keep saying that the papers that they found in Biden’s closet are so much different than the ones that they found at Mar-a-Lago. They don’t know because nobody is checking to see if there’s any more. Nobody knows if they are different because he had no right to have them. At least the president had the right to declassify documents and take them. The vice president does not. Such hypocrites.
Think about it
How can the school district even think about going to a four-day school week when things have been so messed up the last two years? For kids going to school, I think they need probably a six-day school week just to get caught up and be where they’re supposed to be.
Up in arms
The Republicans are up in arms about the classified documents in Joe Biden’s office, but not one of them had any objections that Trump took home a bunch of top-secret documents to his private residence.
Short supply
Newsmax is reporting that the Navy is running out of weapons supply. Good gosh, does that mean we sent almost all our naval weapons to Ukraine? What else are we almost out of?
Goes to show
I cannot believe the stupidity of this administration. People can’t afford to buy groceries and yet Biden is talking about banning gas stoves. It shows that the people aren’t important.
Up in arms President Trump or any president have the legal power to declassify any classified documents. President Biden had in his possession for five years classified documents which he had no authority to have. See the difference?
Lock him up The politicians and the media outright lied. There was no attempted coup by Trump. Just like there was no Russia, Russia, Russia. The uninformed have no idea what they do not know.
