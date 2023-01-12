This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Fix the system

Supposedly Biden has spent millions of dollars on infrastructure. Why do we have such an antiquated system for our planes and airports? They say this was not a cyberattack, but how do they know? Buttigieg says he knows nothing about it. That shows what kind of people we have in these important places.

Munchkin3

Up in arms President Trump or any president have the legal power to declassify any classified documents. President Biden had in his possession for five years classified documents which he had no authority to have. See the difference?

Munchkin3

Lock him up The politicians and the media outright lied. There was no attempted coup by Trump. Just like there was no Russia, Russia, Russia. The uninformed have no idea what they do not know.

