Teachers should teach
Those teachers in Chicago and these unions, they want the teachers to walk out and not teach your children. In my opinion, if they aren’t going to work, they shouldn’t get paid. Every one of those teachers should be fired and those unions should go broke. If these teachers aren’t there to teach, they need to get rid of them and find some who will.
It’s urgent
We need more urgent care facilities around town. Not just on the Belt, but elsewhere in town. And these facilities need to stay open later, some should be open all night long, to ease the congestion you get out of the emergency room. The wait times are way too long. We need more places so people can get help quicker. I mean, six hours is a long time to wait.
At the border
Dear Biden, I have two suggestions for you, or pieces of advice, if you will. If you want to do something to help this country, shut down the border and stop that fentanyl from coming in.
Fill in for teachers
I noticed in the Friday News-Press where administrators in other states, even superintendents, were filling in for teachers in classrooms. I wonder why that hasn’t been tried here.
Smarty-pants car
Like one letter-writer, my phone is smart and I am a blockhead about it. Even worse, my own car squealed on me. I had a tiny fender-bender and we drivers did not notify the police, but they came anyway because my smarty-pants car had automatically notified them.
Still in business
Here’s a current issue: How is HPI still operating here in St. Joe? Why are their doors still open? If that was any other company, they would have been chased out of St. Joe.
Awaiting a bailout
You can put the word reform after anything, and it implies that changes need to be made. The only change needed with college loans is that the borrowers who took on the debt need to pay it back instead of waiting for a bailout from the rest of us.
