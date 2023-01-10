Just wanted to say, I’m 88-years-old. Just read my first edition of the online paper. I’m very satisfied with it, but where are the comics? Are we going to get them?
Editor’s Note: Yes. Comics will now be a two-page feature every Weekender starting Jan. 13 on Pages D7 and D8.
Sad irony
I find it ironic that when the Bills player went down last week that I am sure the lowest paid person on the entire field was the one that kept him alive for nine minutes. There’s some irony for you.
Hard to choose
I don’t know which is more pathetic, Prince Harry or Joe Biden. Both are puppets.
Disappointed
So now there are no comics in the edition. That’s pretty disappointing.
Bad investment
I have heard everything now. Now we’re going to spend $62.5 million to change the names of army bases because they’re not acceptable to the woke community. $62.5 million. We don’t have anything better to do with our money.
Changing
them back
It’s kind of crazy that Hakeem Jeffries has such a problem with the rules that are being changed now that the Republicans are in the majority of the House. A lot of those rules that they changed back were rules that Nancy Pelosi changed when she got in there, so they’re not rules that were in force forever. They were talking about someone being taken hostage. Nancy Pelosi has held us all hostage the whole time.
Wouldn’t be surprised
Well, lying McCarthy said he’ll never give up on the American people. I’ll guarantee you in that little pea brain he’s got, he wants to privatize and do away with Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and I wouldn’t be surprised he don’t want to do away with VA benefits which the government owes us veterans. I guarantee you behind closed doors he’s going to try to get it done. That’d be the worst mistake he ever did.
Mirror images
Yeah, I saw the uprising down in Brazil right now. They modeled themselves after Trump and his rioters, which basically was a coup against the United States government. Yeah, Donald J., we’ve got you bud. I don’t why you’re still walking around free. You should be behind bars somewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.