Take it seriously
It would be a lot easier to take Black Lives Matter seriously if they were equally as upset about the daily carnage in Chicago and LA and places like that, by Black people against Black people, as they are about the handful of white-on-Black crimes.
Grain of salt
I see in the paper that Mr. Josh Hawley continues to support Donald Trump’s big lie a year after that’s all taken place and with no evidence to support any of that. I just wonder why we would believe anything Josh Hawley says moving forward if that’s his stance.
Keep it respectful
The editor’s on It’s your call may need to examine the ratio of calls posted that focus on the constant Democrat-Republican back-and-forth. This has little impact on this community compared to local issues that need attention and conversation. I would hope the News-Press is not trying to avoid offending certain institutions or individuals, as long as the calls are respectful.
Ignoring logic
I have lost friends because they chose to accept doom and gloom over peace and prosperity, and all because they were brainwashed into hating one man. I hope someday they will realize that I was not the one who ignored logic.
Let him run
The Dems and Republicans who are trying to stop Trump from running again, in my opinion they’re just a bunch of traitors. They must be so scared of him. Go, Trump! Win the presidency, and get this country straightened out!
Ridiculous
There was an article about kids not wanting to go to school because they’re afraid of COVID. The fact is a kid 17 years old or younger has virtually no risk of serious illness unless there is a very serious medical condition underlying that. It’s just ridiculous.
Vote for Mickey
I used to think those people who voted for Mickey Mouse were just ridiculous. Now, I might just vote for Mickey myself. Makes about as much sense as all the rest of this.
It all adds up
A science teacher fails to understand how compound interest works now wants to know what happens next. I’ll tell you what happens next. You might have to repay the money you borrowed.
(1) comment
Keep it respectful - - I would agree 100% with you. It all starts with what the editor chooses to publish in "It's your call". The respect factor all starts with the editor and News-Press. Do better editor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.