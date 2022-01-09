Not a fan
Liz Cheney is a disgrace to both parties. Her only agenda is personal political promotion, and against Donald Trump because he exposed Bush and her father about the Iraq War. Her dad got rich off that war. It is nothing but personal to her. The same with the Bushes, and to heck with the rest of us.
Inside news
Our president makes a major address on the anniversary of the most humiliating day in our country’s history, and you bury it all the way on page six. This paper continues its cowardly course.
Guard response
First of all, this is not the first time the Capitol has been stormed in our history. Second, it won’t be the last time, if we continue to have the leadership we have here. And three, where was the National Guard? Where was the military? Why was it completely up to police officers to control that crowd? If it was so important, they would have had the National Guard in there to protect people.
Editor’s note: At around 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested more assistance. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller immediately called up 1,100 members of the D.C. National Guard. Guardsmen started flowing into the area of the Capitol soon after and reinforced Metro Police on the perimeter of the Capitol. This allowed the police and FBI to clear the chambers and offices of the U.S. Capitol.
Look away
For those who call in saying how much they hate It’s your call, here’s a suggestion: Don’t read it, and don’t call in. You will feel much better, and so will those who like it.
Long-term solution
I would like to make a complaint about these panhandlers standing around on the corner, holding up traffic while they ask for money. If they can stand there for hours and hours asking for money, why can’t they get a job?
