Question of values
Don’t you think it’s rather odd that our governor is criticized for the way he considers Christian values when he appoints someone, but our president will only appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court and he’s getting no criticism from the press for that? Something is wrong with our thinking.
Not sweating it
I cannot imagine anything I care less about than the trials and tribulations of the House of Windsor and their billionaire riffraff dysfunctional family.
No to NATO
The person who called in about Josh Hawley has it wrong. There is peace between Russia and the Ukraine right now. Ukraine has hinted at joining NATO, and Russia says “No, or we will invade.” Hawley is saying that if the Ukraine stays out of NATO, peace will continue. Why get into a war with Russia that is not necessary? The question should be: Who is pushing the Ukraine to join NATO, and why?
Editor’s note: It’s not so peaceful in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine. By some estimates, 14,000 people have been killed since 2014.
Not our business
Russia and the Ukraine don’t scare me nearly as much as the idiots we have in Washington, especially our incompetent president and generals. It won’t be the first time Russia attacked the Ukraine. They took the Crimean in 2014. It is none of our business — period.
Moving on
I don’t know why Laney is leaving Mosaic, but I think it is a very good thing. And I think in the best interest of this hospital, Lowell Kruse should come back and be the interim until they find someone else.
A circus
When are people going to learn that when you vote for a clown, you’re going to get a circus? I hear people over and over again saying they don’t want these liberal policies and they don’t want “Defund the Police” and all this; but then they go and vote in all these liberal Democrats. There is a consequence for that.
Master of disaster
Keith Evans’ assessment of Larry Flinchpaugh’s letter about the Biden administration was nothing but noise. Even a blind person can see that Biden’s first year in office has been a total disaster.
Crazy calls
I depend a lot on my landline phone because I have terrible cellphone service in my area. I am old and I have a large family, so when the phone rings, I answer it regardless of what the readout says. I get half a dozen calls a day from people with a Middle Eastern accent claiming that they represent Medicare. It is driving me crazy.
