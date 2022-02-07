Things remembered
The Saturday paper used to have looking back in history, going way back with things we remembered in history. What happened to it? Are you gonna cut that section out too?
Don’t mention it
I watch the news and I read the paper every day, and every time I read the paper and watch the news, it’s always coming up about how many people’s got COVID or omicron, how many people are dying. People don’t care to hear all that every day. I don’t know if they’re trying to change people’s minds about wearing masks, but this is America. If people want to wear a mask, they will; if they don’t, they won’t. I wear a mask everywhere I go just for my own safety. Just leave it off the air and out of the paper. They never tell us how many people died of the flu or pneumonia. Why is it always now about COVID?
Dark money
I would like to know who the Excelsior PAC is, and why they have such an interest in our local elections. Is there any way we can do a story on that, and find out who they are and what they would like to see happen in this city?
It’s about time
I see Dr. Laney and Mike Pulido finally got the ax. It’s about time that happened. I worked for that hospital for nine years. It’s about time they left.
Editor’s note: Mosaic said Dr. Laney is taking early retirement and Pulido is stepping down.
Silence
It seems like Mosaic has more PR and marketing people than anyone in town, but when something happens they don’t have anything to say.
Limited government
Liberty has never come from government. The history of liberty is a history of the limitation of government power, not the increase of it.
Start investigating
The top two heads at Mosaic are suddenly out and the hospital won’t say why. Mosaic is a nonprofit organization. Faith in Mosaic is being eroded since they’re not saying anything about it. Maybe the News-Press should investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.