I heard that spy balloon came from Philadelphia. It was the Eagles spying on the Chiefs’ practice field, so beware. They’re watching you.
Let me get
this straight
Let me see if I get this straight. Our borders are not safe. Our airspace is not safe. So all China needs to do right now to go ahead and prove they have the upper hand in all of this is to board one of our ships. Then they’ll have us land, sea and water. Good job government.
Enforce the ordinance
Kudos to the city, state or county department that put the no camping sign on the fence underneath the 229 overpass at Jules. And within plain sight of the sign is about five tents that have been there now for over three months from people camping illegally. I wonder who’s going to enforce the ordinance now that they put up the sign.
A new plan
for nutrition
In regards to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s comments in the paper, he has a new plan for nutrition standards for school meals. Does anyone remember that Michelle Obama tried this, and an unbelievable amount of food was wasted because the kids would not eat it? So, did the kids go hungry? Who knows. Maybe encourage kids to have more physical activity. In the 60s we ate whatever we wanted but were outside from dawn to dusk.
Always turning on each other
I love nature and I watch it constantly, and one undeniable fact about nature is the fact that rabid dogs always turn on one another.
U.S. Debt ceiling discussion
I’ve got a little something about this debt ceiling. When Trump was in the White House, didn’t it go up to about $8 trillion in four years? That’s $2 trillion a year. It might not have been exactly $8 trillion, but I guarantee it was over seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.