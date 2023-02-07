In response to “Wouldn’t be happening,” if Trump was president. It did happen. Three times, Chinese “weather balloons” went across the United States, and I say “weather” with quotes. They went across the country. Secondly, we wouldn’t have a war in Russia because Trump would have allowed Russia to invade Ukraine, no questions asked. You are in a pipe dream.
No for me
I’m not going to watch the president’s speech tomorrow night because all he’s going to do is tell us lies. He lies, one big lie after another. I figure he’s going to tell nothing but lies, so why waste the time to even watch it? I hope all the Americans feel this way too, and I hope nobody watches it because all he’s going to tell you is another bunch of lies. All he knows how to do is lie.
Unfair criticism
I wish the people who are criticizing the immigrants in our country would come out on Highway 6 and watch how hard these people are working to put in our fiber.
Permission slip
The reason our government can’t shoot that Chinese balloon down is because they can’t get permission from the president in China to do it.
Boost of morale
You know, with all the theories floating around about this Chinese spy balloon, I would like to interject an opinion that maybe someone hasn’t thought about. Do you realize what a victory and boon this is for the Chinese soldier? Look how this boosts their morale.
Watch out
Watch out people. They will be coming after your gas furnace, your gas hot water heater and your gas stove. They say it’s dangerous. It causes asthma. The cost to the average household is thousands of dollars to change over to electric. Man, those people are certifiably crazy.
Solar panels
If solar panels cover our prime agricultural farmland in Northwest Missouri, it will be a disaster. Solar panels contain a known human carcinogen called cadmium, and no one ever speaks about that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.