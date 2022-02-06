Same old song
It would behoove Alonzo Weston to go work for CNN. Weston accuses Republican legislatures of gerrymandering to hinder the voting capabilities of minorities. It boils down to voter IDs, Alonzo. It is so, so simple. But you will keep singing that same old song, over and over.
Focus on border
Biden, I just got done watching you on TV, patting yourself on the back for taking out the ISIS leader. That’s great, but people can see through you like a thin piece of tissue paper. You are weak. You talk about protecting this country and its citizens from terrorists, so how about you shut down the border?
Look it up
I encourage everyone to go to votestjoe.com to learn the platforms for each candidate. Shame on those who didn’t respond to contribute their views or plans. How can educated voters support you?
On second thought
I was wondering why, several years ago they planted trees all along Savannah Road for that Blacksnake Creek project, and now they came back and dug them all up. It just doesn’t make sense.
Equal treatment
Hey, Alonzo, I agree that people of every race, religion and nationality deserve equal treatment. What I’d like to know is what you think is wrong about voters being citizens and being registered to vote.
Just pray
One year into a Democrat-run country, and I don’t even recognize my country anymore. We’ve got hate, we’ve got division, we’ve got Democrats at Republicans’ throats. We have people flooding into our country with drugs and weapons and being asked no questions. All I can do is pray.
Best person
The purpose of a nonpartisan election is to select the best-qualified person to manage the city’s business. It is not to vote for a political party.
