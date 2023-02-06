A recent trip to the East Hills Mall revealed to me how many people enjoy walking in this nice place. Since they don’t have many shoppers, I was wondering how many people would be willing to pay a dollar to walk. It wouldn’t be a great amount, but it might help keep them all open so we could have a nice place to walk.
Questioning loyalty
General Miley once said he would tell China if we were about to attack them. And now he is refusing to attack a Chinese spy balloon. What’s up with General Miley anyway? Who is he loyal to?
Willing to be
I would be willing to make you a bet about this Chinese balloon that’s floating over the United States gathering information right now. If the United States and the Biden administration knew for sure that balloon was from Russia, they had shot it down days ago and then told you about it later.
More prepared
Trump said he is more angry than ever. We voters are more angry too and more prepared to stop him again if he tries to overthrow our government again.
Wouldn’t be happening
If Trump was president, there wouldn’t be any war in Ukraine and there shouldn’t sure wouldn’t be spy balloons roaming around our military bases and stuff.
Has to stop
Yes, I’d like to know how the United States can be $31 trillion in debt yet we just gave another $2 billion in aid to Ukraine. This has got to stop.
Top story
Well, I see we have a Chinese spy balloon floating over our country. And yet MSNBC’s only story is still about Donald Trump.
How do
we know?
Regarding the spy balloon that China has released and is floating over the United States collecting data information, we’re being told by the Pentagon and the Air Force in particular that they’ve disabled it and they are not getting any information from it. How do we know that’s the truth?
