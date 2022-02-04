A heartfelt thanks
I would like to thank the person who turned in my wallet at Walmart North. May God bless you, and we thank you very much.
Change the rule
Being an avid Chiefs fan, they need to change the overtime rules. New England took advantage of the rules years back, and now Cincinnati got to win the game on a field goal. That is ridiculous. The Chiefs should have won that game.
Editor’s note: The Chiefs had the ball first in the overtime against Cincinnati. They threw an interception.
The damage done
As far as I’m concerned, Joe Rogan owes nobody an apology, and I hope that Mr. Young will remember that Southern man don’t need him around anyhow.
High salaries
I hope when the PSC considers Evergy’s rate increase, they look into the high salaries that are paid to politicians in this state who are still holding office. That seems to be a conflict to me, and I’d like to see that straightened out.
Long distance
I want to know why I have to call Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a bill that was done out here at Mosaic on Riverside. I just don’t get it.
Our protection
What kind of sick people do we have in this country, killing our police and killing our firemen? You stupid fools, they are our protectors. They are between us and the bad guys. Can you understand that? It just makes me sick.
Speed track
I am saddened to see that another person was killed on the Belt Highway. As long as the police let people use the Belt as a speed track, people will continue to be killed. I live in a 25-mph speed zone residential area and cars come down my street at 50 mph all the time. Where are the police?
Open arms
Biden is nuts. He wants to know why illegals are coming to the U.S. in the first place? It’s simple. They’ve been told they can get free food, free health care, free housing, etc., just by dumping over our border illegally. No one checks on them. Biden and Mayorkas welcome them with open arms. It’s sad.
Freedom for all
Why is Josh Hawley a defender of Taiwan’s ability to defend itself from a neighboring bully but willing to adopt Putin’s talking points regarding Ukraine and its ability to choose its own path? Why does he support freedom in the Far East but coddle a KGB thug’s ambitions in Eastern Europe? He should defend both small countries or neither.
