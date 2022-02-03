Time to vote
With the elections coming up, people need to remember: One person, one vote.
Information needed
Please print a full-page article listing all the candidates in the upcoming election. I would like to see their biographies and campaign agendas explained.
Editor’s note: Check out our Weekender edition.
Spotlight on sports
Now that the Chiefs are eliminated from going to the Super Bowl, what will happen to the News-Press sports page, where there is always four or five redundant articles about the Chiefs and nothing about area schools? So the Chiefs are done, does that mean we won’t have a sports page?
Cleaning house
So Whoopi may get fired from “The View,” huh? Don’t stop there! They need to fire the whole backbiting bunch.
Cancel Whoopie
In 2018, comedian Roseanne Barr made inappropriate and insensitive jokes. She apologized, but ABC still canceled and fired her. The same needs to be done with Whoopi. She made inappropriate remarks about the Holocaust. She was wrong, and even though she apologized, ABC needs to cancel and fire her. What’s good for one is good for the other.
Burning question
It’s now being reported that the climate change crazies want to take our electric and gas appliances. Not without a fight, buddy.
Promises, promises
Supreme Court nominations through history: President Reagan in his campaign promoted, “I will appoint a female if elected.” He did appoint Sandra Day O’Connor. After the death of Justice Ginsburg, Trump vowed to appoint a woman to succeed her. He did appoint Amy Coney Barrett. Biden has promised to appoint a Black woman.
Read it and weep
I just finished reading “The Laptop from Hell,” and while we already knew most of this before the election, it’s way worse than anyone ever expected. Details, names, dates, transaction amounts. It looks like the Biden family profited about $31 million off of China — and that’s when the book was written. The Biden family is a disgrace.
