Political leanings
I noticed on the sample ballots that we have people running for mayor and judge and council members, but no one has given their political affiliation. Given that I will not vote for a Democrat for any reason whatsoever, I need to know the party affiliations of these people.
Editor’s note: The races are nonpartisan, they don’t have to give a political affiliation.
Expired tags
I think most St. Joe residents are tired of seeing all the cars with really, really expired temporary tags. According to the news, the state lost $26 million in uncollected sales tax on vehicles last year. I just went through the casino parking lot Monday night and it was fairly slow, but there were eight cars there with expired tags, some as far back as 2019. That’s a hint, police department.
An eyesore
Really wondering what they’re going to do with the old hotel Downtown that’s closed that used to be the Red Lion hotel. Are they just going to let it sit there and deteriorate? I thought they needed a hotel Downtown so badly, and now we don’t have one. We haven’t had one for months. Isn’t it about time they do something with that building?
How much?
I was wondering if the News-Press could find out what the mayor and city council make per year, and then all of us can ask ourselves, “Why would somebody donate $1,500 or $2,000 to their campaign unless down the road they were expecting something in return?” I think we all need to know, what people are going to get in those positions and how much people are donating to get them into office.
Editor’s note: The city’s code of ordinances lists compensation as $700 a month for the mayor and $550 a month for members of the council. Reports on campaign contributions are available on the Missouri Ethics Commission website. We have had numerous stories on this topic, including one in Wednesday’s online edition.
No clue
I enjoy reading the cut-and-paste callers who actually defend our national politicians in spite of reality. I would think it frustrating to believe so strongly in people who have no clue or care that you exist beyond the ballot box.
