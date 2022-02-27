Price we pay
We are now seeing the unintended consequences of electing a buffoon for president.
Lacking confidence
I was just 10 years old when the Cuban missile crisis occurred, and I sensed the fear of the American people. But we had a president with a backbone who stood his ground. Now we are on the brink of WWIII and we are relying on a man who turned tail and ran from Afghanistan. We no longer have the confidence and respect of the world while Biden throws marshmallows at an angry bear.
Supply problem
Biden’s cutting U.S. oil production makes Obama’s $100-a-barrel oil no longer a record high.
Editor’s note: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the record price for oil was $128 a barrel in July of 2008, during the presidency of George W. Bush.
Price they pay
Old men start the wars, but it’s the young who fight and die.
Path of destruction
We just spent two years fighting a virus, and now our leaders have us in a war. There’s man’s government for you, right there. Man does not know the path to peace. We’re just going to keep going until we destroy this planet.
All alone
You mean we can go over and help Iraq and Afghanistan and Pakistan but we can’t help the Ukrainians? We’re the country that’s always talking about people’s freedom and helping the underdog, and keeping people free, and Ukraine is fighting this war by themselves. Wow.
Friends like this
I see that Saudi Arabia turned down the president’s request to increase their oil production to keep the cost down on gasoline, and they said no because they are siding with Putin. I hope our congressmen will remember that when it’s time to allocate money to Saudi Arabia.
Fog of war
I have a question for the Biden-Harris team: Why is what’s happening in the Ukraine disturbing you so much when you abandoned Afghanistan with hardly a second thought?
Question of priorities
I don’t think I’d want my children taught by someone who is on the fence about their career based on a $1,000 incentive.
