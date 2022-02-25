Support for Reeder
I was reading the article regarding Ken Reeder in the opinion section, and I do agree he has always been here for our city, always attended City Council meetings and is now acting on behalf of our children, for the city and the citizens of St. Joe.
Give it away
Putin is just playing with us. He is just waiting for Biden to give him what he wants before he invades Ukraine. No telling what Biden will give him this time to harm our country.
Enjoying Alonzo
I can’t believe anybody does not enjoy Alonzo’s columns. I always read them and find something interesting in them. I want to know the real reason somebody doesn’t want him in the paper.
Peace in our time
Students of history need to pay attention as we see history repeating itself. Putin is playing the role of Hitler justifying his invasion of the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia, and Biden is playing the role of Neville Chamberlain trying to appease him. It didn’t work. The bottom line is, Putin would not be doing this if he did not see weakness in the White House and a woke Pentagon.
World of Trump
You must live with your liberal head in the sand. If Trump were president, this Ukraine mess would be handled and we would still be energy independent. No Russian collusion was ever proved, no matter how hard the dishonest media or government tried. If you think we are better off with Biden, I feel sorry for you.
Sensing a trend
Who was in the White House when Russia took Crimea? Obama and Biden. Did Putin try to do anything when Trump was president? No. That should tell you something.
Signs of trouble
I tell churches if they have more funerals than weddings, they are in trouble. I will tell the city of St. Joseph, if you have more nonprofits than you do small businesses, you are in trouble.
Grand illusion
What a sad statement about the current state of education. If $1,000 isn’t incentive for a person to continue a career making a difference in a child’s life, please leave the profession.
