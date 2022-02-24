Not a spy
The Clinton campaign did not spy on Trump. Even the Republican lawyer Durham who conducted the investigation said so. FOX News likes to lie.
Different rules
If you knew how much damage cobalt mining does to the environment and the people who mine it, you wouldn’t drive an electric car across the street. But maybe if you were a liberal, you would, since people don’t matter.
Domino effect
Russia’s going to take Ukraine, China’s going to take Taiwan, and when they get done with Taiwan they will take the United States.
Thank you, Rick
Thank you, Rick Gilmore and family. It’s so wonderful to know there’s people in St. Joe that want to make others happy and give them somewhere nice to go. Like the golf course, mini golf, the racetrack and now you’re building this new thing, and I think it’s wonderful. I think St. Joe ought to thank you guys tremendously for what you’re doing. I’ve lived here 70 years and never believed someone would have the heart of gold to do something like that for us. Thank you very much.
Still free
How does letting refugees into the United States — whether from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan or elsewhere — affect your freedom? It does not. You are still able to do everything you were able to do before. You should be proud to live in a country that’s a beacon to the world, instead of cowering in fear because someone different has arrived.
South of the border
Hope you’re watching what’s going on in Canada. Coming soon to a town near us.
All about Hillary
Looks like someone didn’t get the news in It’s your call. Hillary Clinton was the one that colluded with Russia.
Stand united
This nation was conceived in protests against a tyrannical government. Our Constitution was written to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people. This concept of governance has fallen. Will this nation so conceived remain divided as we are by those who would destroy us, or will we once again stand united the way we once did?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.