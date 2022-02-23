Equality for all
Alonzo Weston’s article on teaching racism was to the point, but does this include Native Americans who were driven off their land? Jews were shot at? Or migrant workers who work for little or nothing? They were not given equality. So why is there only Black History Month?
Like Canada
People in this country should pay attention to what is happening in Canada. The same thing can and will happen here if we don’t get control of things.
Refugee status
If Russia attacks Ukraine, Biden will let those people also come to our country, just like at the southern border. We have no freedom anymore.
Water in, water out
I see Missouri American Water wants to lower the cost of our water bills. Does that mean the sky-high cost of sewer bills will go down with it?
We need ICE
AOC is selling T-shirts that say “abolish ICE.” She has no sense and no business being in Congress. ICE are the people keeping our borders safe, but she wants the border wide open.
Back in the day
I’m calling about the Bartlett Center. It is a good thing that they have that for kids, but they don’t need computers. It was supposed to be a place they could go to play games, interact with other kids, have fun — not sit at a computer. These people only think about computers and then they get mad when kids are obese. Well why wouldn’t they be, if all they do is sit at a table and play with a computer? They don’t need computers. Let them be kids.
Feeding the fire
You know why racism won’t end in America? Because both sides don’t want it to. It gives Black people attention, and it gives both groups a reason to hate people. They feed the fire. Like that head coach at the Michigan game who punched the referee. I guarantee you he will not lose his job. If he was any other color or nationality, he would, but he won’t because he’s Black. What an example to set for your players.
Editor’s note: Michigan Coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the final five regular-season games and fined $40,000 for his role a postgame altercation.
Something fishy
Teach a man to fish, and you will feed him for a lifetime. Give a man someone else’s fish, and he will vote for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.