War on fuel
The current crisis in Ukraine is a direct result of Biden and his Democrat cronies’ war on fossil fuels. It’s caused the Europeans to be more dependent on Russia, and it also enriched Putin’s coffers, allowing him to finance this invasion. Thank you, Joe.
Forgetting freedom
What a difference a generation makes. This country has lost its way. We have forgotten what freedom is about. We have forgotten that freedom can be lost. And the fact is, it is not free. We have all but given this great nation away. … Are you going to save it for your children and grandchildren? Wake up, America.
All the people
Hey, J Eggleston. Voter initiatives are voted on by all the people, not county by county. Your deception is duly noted, and I am not surprised by it. You are a slippery one.
One-way street
I surely like It’s your call. You can make accusations, attack people, call out their name but you don’t have to give your name. I guess it’s a one-way street.
White collar job
If you’re a U.S. college grad, I feel sorry for you. It’s going to be very hard for you to get a good job. Biden is selling you out. He’s now allowing any foreign college grad into the U.S., taking away all checks and balances on them, so as many can come in as they want. They are going to take white-collar jobs.
Editor’s note: The White House added 22 new fields of study to the list of majors that qualify for a program that allows international students to work in the U.S. for three years after graduation.
Close to home
I don’t think we really need to worry about China or Russia destroying us. We have the Democratic Party to do that.
One or the other
In reference to texting and driving in the weekend paper, I hope that if you want to drive you will drive, and if you want to text you will stay at home and do it. If you’re going to allow people to do both, I hope you will be as reasonable when one of these idiots runs over you or a member of your family.
