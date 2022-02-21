Get out of jail
Oh, ladies of The View, except for Sunny Hostin, none of you should be commenting on legal matters. Should Donald Trump face some accountability for things that he’s done? Yes, but there’s one little problem with that, and it’s the same thing that would apply to Hillary Clinton: Rich and famous people usually don’t go to jail.
Keep it up
Your editorial on Ken Reeder and the need for testing in the school system is on point. When the school board often seems clueless, Reeder’s the member that seems most in touch with the community. Keep it up, Kenny.
Bills and checks
Is anyone else having trouble getting a check from the post office? My pension check is 18 days late. It was nine days late last month. But the bills are always right on time. It’s hard to pay bills when you don’t receive your check. I was just wondering who else was having this problem.
None of the above
When Mr. Randolph states that people didn’t vote for any council members because they left that blank, we must need to add a “none of the above.” I left mine blank because I didn’t want any of them in council.
Standing up
Our Opinion in Friday’s paper was right on target. Ken Reeder is actually the only one standing up for our children. They need to be tested and helped to improve. We need to stop thinking “oh, poor teachers” and start supporting our exceptional children.
Environmental impact
Kudos to all of the people who work at the St. Joseph Recycling Center. They provide an important service to the community, and they contribute to the reduction of worldwide pollution.
Stand up to Putin
I’m glad we don’t have President Trump in there. He’d probably give Putin whatever he wants, and help him move into Ukraine. I’m glad we got someone who knows what war is about.
Trump’s movement
Like it or not, President Trump has started a movement that can’t be stopped.
Debate time
I’m calling about the race for mayor of St. Joe. I think they ought to have a mayoral debate. Help people decide better that way.
Editor’s note: The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will have a candidate forum on Thursday, March 31, at the Stoney Creek Hotel.
