Don’t blame us
There’s massive rumors going around that people don’t want to work, and some people don’t want to work maybe, but other people do. It’s getting these companies to use common sense to get you in there. Stop making you run to a computer every time you turn around. Do face-to-face interviews, get people in there and hire them. Stop telling them you will hire them and then not doing it.
Not again
Hillary Clinton’s thinking about running in 2024. She spied on a sitting president. If there’s any justice in this country, I hope we see her go to jail.
Top-heavy?
In my opinion, there are way too many administrators, vice principals and the whole school system in St. Joe is top-heavy with them. Why don’t we just clean house a bit and get rid of some of these people?
Read the column
I see where Alonzo Weston is upset that Black history is not going to be taught in public schools. All children have to do is read Alonzo’s columns. They’re always about Black history. It gets boring after awhile, and I thought he was retired.
Blaming job providers
Some people complain because they can’t catch a break and get no respect, so they are given a good job and all day they lean on their shovels while others work. But the hard workers can’t complain about the leaners because that would be politically incorrect. So the good-hearted job providers are the victims, and this is more common than we think.
None of the above
If Kenton Randolph had his way, the city of St. Joseph would be looking at a costly hand recount for every single at-large election. The statute is vague on undervotes, I don’t blame him for bringing it up, but it would be completely unfeasible to open this can of worms. Maybe some of the voters just didn’t like any of the candidates.
Man of his word
It seems like Kenton Randolph does a lot of communicating by written statement. I hope if he is elected, he can find time in his busy schedule to actually talk to the media or, even better than that, his constituents.
