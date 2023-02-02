This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Military stockpile

General Jack Keane says on FOX Business channel, our military supply stockpile is very low. Well imagine that. Biden is sending our weapons and stuff to Ukraine. I’m surprised he isn’t sending our jet fighters. I hope we make it through the next two years. It’ll be a miracle.

Munchkin3

Just like Trump….So those who advocate for freedom are dictators? You want communism so bad , pack your bags.

