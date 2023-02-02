General Jack Keane says on FOX Business channel, our military supply stockpile is very low. Well imagine that. Biden is sending our weapons and stuff to Ukraine. I’m surprised he isn’t sending our jet fighters. I hope we make it through the next two years. It’ll be a miracle.
Just like Trump
DeSantis in Florida. He’s just like Trump. He wants to be a dictator. That’s all this country needs, either one of them in office.
What a solution
When the city of St. Joe got called out for their hourly wage of $15 an hour for firemen, they stopped printing the wage information in their help wanted ad. What a solution.
No loopholes
To the person who called in complaining about the Republicans’ proposed flat tax, first off, Social Security does not come out of your income tax and neither does unemployment. That’s a separate issue. Secondly, it’s 23% and everyone pays it, including the corporations. There will be no loopholes for anyone.
How can
they sleep?
How can Democrats sleep at night knowing that the DOJ has prosecuted people for doing the same exact thing that Joe Biden has obviously done with classified documents? How do you people sleep at night? If he was Trump, he’d be in jail already.
Don’t want
to hear it
I don’t ever want to hear again how Biden is so caring and moral about these people coming across the border. If he was he would not kick the Cubans, the Venezuelans, the Nicaraguans out. Those people have legitimate reasons for wanting to come over here. Because they’re from communist or Marxist countries. And yet he’s going to keep them out and let everybody else come in? That’s a bunch of baloney.
(1) comment
Just like Trump….So those who advocate for freedom are dictators? You want communism so bad , pack your bags.
