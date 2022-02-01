On track
To the person who called in on “Taking credit:” You know, you should be giving Trump all the credit for getting any vaccine to us as early as 2020, because he is the one who put everything on the track to get these vaccines created and to the public. You wouldn’t even have a vaccine if you waited for Biden.
Salvation Army site
For those wanting to donate to the Salvation Army, take your items to 602 Messanie St. Their family store and donation center has not been on 22nd Street for years and years.
Accident footage
So the News-Press has gotten really bad feedback from posting that video about the accident on Pear and posting that picture of the motorcycle accident on the North Belt, and I’m just wondering, do you guys care? Are you guys gonna apologize? What do you think?
Editor’s note: It is our policy to not use pictures or video that show the person who died. Neither photo or video that you reference did that.
Blaming Brady
Well Chiefs fans, your beloved Mahomes couldn’t do it again. He lost. I guess he’s going to blame this on Tom Brady too, and the rest of the Chiefs fans will follow him.
High school hoops
Do any of the local high schools have basketball teams? You wouldn’t know it by reading the paper. There’s absolutely no box scores in the Saturday edition.
Two puzzles
I notice that the Weekender provides pretty much two of everything — the TV guide, horoscopes, the Dear Abby column — and I was wondering if they could provide two of the puzzle page as well. Just a suggestion. Some of us love it.
