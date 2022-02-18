Power play
The main thing that special prosecutor John Durham’s investigation will show us is that the Democrats will do and say anything to stay in power.
True north
I am proud of the Canadian people for taking to the streets in peaceful demonstrations against Trudeau who is trying to set up a monarchy, or whatever it is. My only wish is that the American people didn’t have to take a lesson from the Canadians. We should have been setting this example instead of the Canadians. Shame on the American people. Let’s wake up.
Don’t sugarcoat
To “Premature criticism:” Is your head full of sawdust? There are National Guard units in the U.S. that don’t yet possess the advanced instruments in their military equipment like what was left behind in Afghanistan. You want us to believe that everything that was left behind is now obsolete? The skedaddle from Afghanistan was insane, and you or anyone cannot sugarcoat it.
Can’t believe it
AOC said the reason the crime surge was up is because the government took the child credit tax away from people and they are stealing baby formula. How stupid is she?
Caving to Putin
The Russian bear growled, the world cowered and Putin got what he wanted. That’s all we need to say.
For a friend
Hey, St. Joe? When and where are they going to start passing out the crack pipes? I want to get mine before they run out.
Editor’s note: Last week, a Republican senator from Tennessee dropped a threat to delay consideration of a short-term government funding bill after the Biden administration gave assurances that it would not use taxpayer funding to provide crack pipes through a harm reduction grant program.
Better call Ken
If Ken Reeder had been on the St. Joseph School Board years ago to prevent the “Corrupt Era,” maybe they wouldn’t need more money now.
Better call Lowell
If the board wants to solve the hospital situation, it’s really simple: Look up and hire the chief operating officer, the chief hospital administrator and the chief financial officer under Mr. Kruse. Problem solved, and wow! It didn’t cost a dime.
