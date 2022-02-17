Time for change
Why is one political party in Jefferson City blocking giving the St. Joseph public school system $25 million? That would help our school system tremendously. Could it be politics? Voters, we need different representatives and senators in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Editor’s note: It’s not just St. Joseph. Missouri’s legislature has until March 24 to approve spending $2 billion in COVID relief money for schools. Otherwise, that money goes back to the federal government.
Cover your tracks
Four years of careful planning for how to steal a presidential election would have been futile had there not been a plan to cover your tracks.
It was fine
I’ve heard a lot of negative stuff about the halftime show for the football game. I’m over 60 and not a big fan of rap, but I thought they did a pretty good job on the halftime show for that type of music. I didn’t really see anything wrong with it. I thought it was pretty good.
Billable hours
The city has hired a law firm to test the Kenton Randolph issue on the votes. The council earlier hired an out-of-town law firm on the AT&T tower issue. We have a substantial legal department at City Hall. Just what do they do? Does the city always hire outside firms? Just how much has the city paid outside firms in the last 12 months?
Still masked
I’m glad to see COVID numbers dropping, that’s good. But I will continue to wear my mask, simply because when this virus started, people wouldn’t cover their mouth and their nose when they cough or sneeze; they aren’t going to do it now. So I’ll go ahead and keep my mask on until other people can learn to have some manners.
Where to recycle?
The story about moving the fire prevention center to the old recycling center is interesting. Where is the recycling center now, if it has moved?
Editor’s note: The city recycling center is still operating out of the same facility on the Belt Highway. The fire department is utilizing space that had been occupied by the city’s sewer line maintenance division in the recycling center facility.
No still counts
A vote is a vote. If my ballot left the at-large council race empty, I obviously didn’t like any of the choices. My vote of no confidence still counts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.