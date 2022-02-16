Buyer beware
I would like to know who’s telling the American people this big lie. We’re being told on TV ads and everything that cryptocurrency is the way to go. No one can touch it, it’s in the cloud, your own bank, the government can’t mess with the value of it by increasing or decreasing valuations. It’s yours and no one can touch it. Yet Trudeau in Canada says he is freezing their cryptocurrency. So somebody is lying and I don’t know who it is but I think we need to know the truth.
Friendly explanation
In response to “Running on empty”: I simply called the News-Press on Saturday morning and a very friendly young man explained that due to mechanical difficulties there would be no Weekender.
OK, thanks
I saw that article about planting season and whatever. Yeah, my son’s already got his seedlings planted in trays. We’re going to grow Cherokee tomatoes. They’re purple, they’re worth $5 a pound, and we’re going to have a bunch of Cherokee tomatoes. He lives in Kansas City and we’re going to sell most of them at the farmers’ market down there, or I can bring some up here to sell to other people that like them.
Making cuts
There is no doubt that educating children has its costs, but there are ways to spend less and need less taxes. Less administrators equals more funds for quality teachers and substitutes. Streamline transportation costs by filling less buses and expanding routes. Enforce attendance policies.
Glimpse of the future
We have a candidate in the local election that will not accept the results of the election. Is this what will happen in the 2022 midterm elections, where candidates will not accept the election results on the example of former President Trump?
Possible pattern
Just what we need is another politician wanting to change voting rules to benefit themselves. Will this be a pattern for Kenton Randolph if he is on the City Council?
Don’t sue
I’m calling about Randolph suing because he didn’t get enough votes to automatically get on the City Council. Get serious. Suing over a primary election for City Council in St. Joseph, Missouri? Do we want to put that litigious crybaby in public office?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.