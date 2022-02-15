No praise for him
You supporters of Biden who call in comments praising Biden for preposterous reasons need to pipe down. After Biden’s skedaddle out of Afghanistan, he does not deserve any praise or respect for anything. I am frightened for our troop’s safety with Biden in charge.
Missed opportunity
We could have kept the Olympics out of Beijing. Both the Obama and Trump administrations deserve some blame for that.
Trial of sorts
Masks and vaccination dilemma seems to reach far beyond the mandate or choice issue. Somehow they have become paradoxical symbols of politics, status, individual freedom and conformity all in one. This may be a trial run for the ultimate religious decision yet to come.
Just saying no
I like the commercial during the Super Bowl of Larry David rejecting anything new or innovative, from the wheel to portable music players. It sounds like he would fit in real well in St. Joseph.
Still looking
I cannot believe you didn’t report on the Durham Report.
Blowing in the wind
After reading Carl Golden’s article in Monday’s paper, I can only say this. Re-elect Trump and get rid of McConnell. McConnell goes whichever way the wind blows. Put that in your pipe, Democrats.
Why raise rates?
Evergy wants to raise their bills. They’re putting in for a rate increase. I’m looking at my bill. It was $350 last year. Now it’s $588. My current usage is less. They’re still asking for a rate increase?
Viva Las Vegas
I say it’s atrocious what we’re doing to our young kids to keep the masks on for eight hours a day. Did you see the kids in Las Vegas clapping and cheering and going wild because they don’t have to wear the masks? You tell me it does not harm the kids. You just don’t care.
A phantom call
Regarding “Off the Mark.” I don’t believe somebody actually called that in. I think you put that in the paper just to see how many would catch that.
Editor’s note: Someone did call it in.
All about the border
First Joe abandoned the American citizens in Afghanistan and left them on their own. Now he’s abandoning the American citizens in Ukraine. What is the matter with this picture? He won’t even defend our border with Mexico.
